Man found deceased following search and rescue near Behchokǫ̀

RCMP say a 29-year-old man was located deceased following a search and rescue operation near Behchokǫ̀ over the weekend.

According to a Monday news release, police received a call at around 4:30pm on Saturday regarding a man believed to have entered the water near the Frank Channel bridge.

RCMP said officers began an immediate search of the area and shoreline by vehicle and boat but were unable to locate the man. Community volunteers searched the water and while a helicopter joined the search from the air.

Police said the man was found deceased on Sunday at around midnight. RCMP did not indicate where the man was located, nor whether police or volunteers made the discovery.

The identity of the man has not been made public.

“Behchokǫ̀ RCMP would like to thank the local helicopter company and the community volunteers that assisted tirelessly with the search for the missing man,” RCMP said in a statement. “The location of the deceased may bring some closure to this tragic event.”

RCMP said they are now assisting the coroner regarding what is considered a presumed drowning.