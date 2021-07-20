Northern-inspired clothing line launches in NWT

Twin Otter Clothing launches at Folk on the Rocks.

A new NWT clothing line focuses on northern staples like float planes, arctic grayling, and the NWT’s official flower: the mountain aven.

Twin Otter Clothing Company features designs created by Yellowknife resident Jacob Charpentier, who launched his products at this year’s Folk on the Rocks festival.

“All my stuff right now is northern-inspired. In all the designs you’ll either find an NWT or 867 hidden in there, which people seem to really like,” he said.

Design runs in the family. Charpentier said his great-great-aunt, Netta Pringle, was responsible for creating the Yellowknife crest in the 1950s, while he created a design for this year’s Folk on the Rocks (a man in a canoe playing a guitar).

“I always love people in the water, just out there enjoying music,” he said.

“If we had to socially distance this year, I thought it’d be really cool to have someone perform on the water where you can always watch and look.”

Charpentier said seeing people wearing his design was “unreal.”

“It’s so cool. It’s really fun to see what the process was making that and then having it finalized and seeing it on all the t-shirts,” he said.

“It makes me really motivated to keep on going … it definitely got the ball rolling and I hope to see where we go from here.”