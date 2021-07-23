North American Indigenous Games to take place in July 2023

The North American Indigenous Games have been rescheduled to take place from July 15 to 23, 2023 in Kjipuktuk (Halifax) and Millbrook First Nation, Nova Scotia.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the games – originally scheduled for July 2020 – postponed twice. More than 5,000 athletes, coaches, and team staff from 756 Indigenous Nations are expected to compete in 16 sports.

“In light of recent events around the continued history of residential schools, we hope that the announcement of NAIG 2023 and the lead-up to the Games will uplift and inspire youth and families across Turtle Island in a good way, and they can look forward to celebrating their cultures and stories in Kjipuktuk,” Shannon Dunfield, NAIG Council President, was quoted as saying in a news release.

According to the Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT on Facebook, age eligibility for athletes will be as follows:

Under 19 category: born in 2004 and later

Under 16 category: born in 2007 and later

Under 14 category: born in 2009 and later

The last North American Indigenous Games were held in Toronto in 2017.