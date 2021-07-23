Hay River RCMP arrest 19-year-old over old hospital break-ins

Police in Hay River say they have arrested and charged a 19-year-old woman in connection with “a string of incidents” in June and July.

Two of those incidents involved the town’s old hospital and were the subject of news reports last month. The building was reportedly broken into on June 16 and again on June 21. After the second incident, the town’s health authority said client records may have been accessed.

Police said they used video footage to identify and arrest Savannah Egotak, who faces three charges of breaking and entering, two charges of theft, one charge of motor vehicle theft, and one charge of mischief.

Those charges include a separate alleged break-and-enter at a convenience store and gas station on July 19.

Egotak appeared before a justice of the peace on Wednesday, police said, and is due back in court on August 30.