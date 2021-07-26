NWT confirms case of Covid-19 at Ekati diamond mine

The NWT government says a worker at the Ekati diamond mine has been diagnosed with Covid-19 but there is no present risk to the public.

Six people identified as contacts are isolating at the mine, northeast of Yellowknife, as is the infected individual. The NWT’s chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, said she did not believe infection had been acquired at the mine.

In a statement, Dr Kandola’s office said it was “working closely with the Ekati mine to gather information, ensure measures that mitigate risk of transmission are in place, and monitor the situation.”

The territory said the case would not count toward NWT totals as the individual is not an NWT resident.