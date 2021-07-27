Alberta man charged with aggravated assault in Yellowknife

Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an alleged assault in a downtown Yellowknife business on Thursday last week.

Yellowknife RCMP say a 29-year-old Alberta resident, Richard Robert Smith, is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply.

In a news release, RCMP said they received a call at around 7:40pm on Thursday after a man was reported to have been assaulted and found unconscious.

The man was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment and subsequently medevaced to Edmonton.

Police said they used video footage to identify Smith and arrest him at the Yellowknife Airport on Saturday “as the man was attempting to leave the jurisdiction.”

He was scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on Tuesday, police said.