RCMP seeking information about Fort Simpson house fire

Fort Simpson RCMP are asking the public for any information on a house fire that happened in the community last month.

The fire occurred around around 7:30am on June 29. No one was hurt in the incident but the house sustained major damage.

In a Wednesday news release, police said while an investigation is ongoing with the Office of the Fire Marshall, investigators are currently “unable to determine if there is a criminal element.”

“Fort Simpson RCMP would like to provide some closure to the people affected by this fire,” Fort Simpson RCMP Constable Chris Stewart is quoted as saying.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on June 29 or has information about the fire can contact the RCMP at (867) 695-1111. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.