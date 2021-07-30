Black bear seen in Ndilǫ and Old Town put down

A black bear seen around Yellowknife’s Old Town and in Ndilǫ on Thursday has been killed, according to an update posted to Facebook by the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

According to the post, the bear was found on Otto Drive by staff on patrol.

“This was necessary to protect public safety as the bear had encroached on a number of homes and was displaying behaviors suggesting it had become habituated to city life,” the post reads.

This comes days after a bear was killed in Fort Resolution for public safety reasons, while wildlife officials set a trap to try to catch and relocate another bear on the outskirts of the community.

The territorial government asked residents to remain bear aware as sightings may be more frequent at this time as bears are foraging for food.