Covid-19 case confirmed in Fort Smith

The Northwest Territories government says a resident in Fort Smith who returned from travel outside the territory has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In a Thursday press release, the office of the chief public health officer said the resident is isolating and doing well. No public exposure or risk to the public has been identified.

“This incident demonstrates that the current public health measures are working to identify cases early and minimize the risk of further spread,” the release states.

The new case is currently the only active case of Covid-19 in the territory.

NWT health officials says they expect Covid-19 cases in the NWT to rise as case numbers increase across Canada, public health measures are eased, and travel in and out of the territory increases. They note the Delta variant of Covid-19 is becoming more common in the country and those who are unvaccinated are at higher risk.