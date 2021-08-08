RCMP issue new plea over missing Fort Providence girls

Police in Fort Providence say three teenage girls from the community have been reported missing, each believed to be travelling separately.

Saturday evening’s news release followed a similar public appeal earlier in the week. The three were named as 16-year-old Kathleen Gargan, 14-year-old Sedlzea or Alonica Gargan, and 14-year-old Sharon Causa.

Kathleen and Sedlzea Gargan were last seen in Fort Providence on Friday evening.

Kathleen is 5 ft 8 in with black hair and brown eyes, RCMP said, while Sedlzea is 5 ft 5 in with black hair partially dyed orange-red and brown eyes.

“ While there does not appear to be immediate danger at this time, RCMP are concerned for their well-being,” said police in a statement.

Causa was last seen in Yellowknife on Friday morning. Police said she is 5 ft 6 in with black hair and brown eyes.

“Sharon may be in contact with, or travelling in Yellowknife, via one of the taxi services,” said RCMP, adding no specific taxi firm had been identified.

The girls may be in either Fort Providence, Yellowknife, or Behchokǫ̀, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Providence RCMP at (867) 699-1111 or text Crime Stoppers at “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.