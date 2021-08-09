Parks Canada plans grand opening for new Salt River shelter

The grand opening of a new picnic shelter in Wood Buffalo National Park will take place on Sunday, August 15, Parks Canada says.

A naming contest for the building, at the Salt River day-use area, took place last month. The winning name will be revealed during Sunday’s event.

Parks Canada, the Smith’s Landing First Nation, Salt River First Nation, and Fort Smith Métis Council will together open the building at 1pm with a prayer and blessing, followed by Indigenous cultural programming. Parks Canada staff will answers questions and show visitors around.

In a news release, Parks Canada said cake, bannock, and family-friendly activities would be provided. The event is due to last until 4pm.