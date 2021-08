RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say a deceased man has been found in an abandoned vehicle.

The man, a 56-year-old, has not been publicly identified. In a short news release, police said his body was found shortly before 2pm on Saturday.

RCMP said they were assisting with a Coroner’s Act investigation, an indication that police do not consider the death suspicious in nature.

“There is no evidence of criminality at this time,” police said.