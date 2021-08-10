Police appeal over Fort Simpson gas station break-in

Fort Simpson police are asking for help identifying three people suspected of breaking into the village Northern store’s gas station.

RCMP say “three young men appeared to break through the front glass door” at around 2:30am on Tuesday, August 3, using what officers believe may have been a tire iron.

“They proceeded to take merchandise including chips, drinks, and flavoured rolling papers,” said police, citing security footage of the incident.

The suspects’ faces were covered in that footage. All three were wearing dark grey and black clothing.

A suspect is shown wearing a grey hoodie with a white logo in an RCMP supplied image.

“One suspect had a blue backpack with a white logo on the back and a grey hoodie with a white logo on the front centre chest and at the neck line,” described police, stating the grey hoodie looked similar to a sports team hoodie.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of August 3 in Fort Simpson to call (867) 695-1111 or text Crimestoppers at “nwtnutips” with a message to 274637.