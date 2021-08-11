Yellowknife Police say 13-year-old Yellowknife girl found safe Published: August 11, 2021 at 11:24am Ollie WilliamsAugust 11, 2021 Last modified: August 11, 2021 at 11:27am Advertisement. Police in Yellowknife say a 13-year-old girl reported missing on Tuesday has been found and is safe. The girl was the subject of a police appeal for help. At the time, RCMP said she had been last seen at a home in the city on Monday. In a brief update on Wednesday, RCMP said the girl “has been located and is safe.”Advertisement. Advertisement. Related