Yellowknife

Police say 13-year-old Yellowknife girl found safe

Last modified: August 11, 2021 at 11:27am

Police in Yellowknife say a 13-year-old girl reported missing on Tuesday has been found and is safe.

The girl was the subject of a police appeal for help. At the time, RCMP said she had been last seen at a home in the city on Monday.

In a brief update on Wednesday, RCMP said the girl “has been located and is safe.”

