Police say 13-year-old Yellowknife girl reported missing

Police in Yellowknife on Tuesday asked for help finding a 13-year-old last seen in the city on Monday.

According to a news release issued by RCMP, Serin Kudlak was last seen at a home in Yellowknife. She was wearing a blue sweater with a white emblem and white shoes, police said.

No image of Serin was immediately available.

Police described Serin as “an Indigenous girl with brown hair and brown eyes,” roughly 5 ft 1 in tall, and weighing approximately 55 lbs.

If you know where Serin is, call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or text Crime Stoppers with “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.