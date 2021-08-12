CF-18 jet makes surprise Operation Inspiration visit to NWT

A CF-18 demonstration jet is making an unheralded trip across the NWT as part of Operation Inspiration. Hay River and Yellowknife residents can expect to see it on Thursday afternoon.

Operation Inspiration began in 2020 “to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19.” However, last year’s tour of the country did not include the Northwest Territories.

This year, the Town of Hay River and Canadian Armed Forces each confirmed – just hours before the event – that a CF-18 jet would be seen overhead on Thursday.

In a news release, Joint Task Force North said Captain Dan Deluce would appear over Hay River at approximately 2:15pm then continue north to Yellowknife.

Flypasts were planned at Hay River’s health centre and airport, Stanton Territorial Hospital, Yellowknife’s Pilots’ Monument, and the city’s museum. The CF-18 will then land at Yellowknife Airport. Precise times were not given.

“The aircraft will fly over the area at an altitude no lower than 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle on their route, and the public can expect the accompanying jet noise,” Joint Task Force North said.