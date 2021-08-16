Watch: Extreme Duck Racing at Cameron River Ramparts

The ducks – and the waterfalls – are back! Ready to see if your duck wins you a $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card? Stay tuned all this week.

We’re sending 3,500 rubber ducks down the Cameron River Ramparts in association with Canadian Tire Yellowknife. The proceeds are going to JumpStart and the Food First Foundation, while there prizes for the top three finishers at the end of the week.

If you bought a duck, or even if you just want a different sport to watch this summer, settle back and relax. All you need to do is watch each day’s broadcasts to see how the ducks fare and who ends up on the top step of the podium.

There are seven heats of 500 ducks each, airing between Monday and Thursday. In each heat, the ducks must cross a short course until they pass under the road bridge at the ramparts. The first four ducks are advanced to the semi-finals.

That will leave 28 ducks for the four seven-duck semi-finals, which are aired on Friday and Saturday.

Finally, we’ll have an eight-duck quest for gold on Sunday evening in a grand finale to be aired at 7pm. Don’t miss it.

We’ll add the races here as the week goes on. Good luck, and good duck.

Heat 1 of 7