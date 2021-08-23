Watch: Run-off drama in Extreme Duck Racing final

Sunday evening’s Extreme Duck Racing finale went down to the wire as six ducks needed a run-off to decide two prizes. The winner scooped a $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card..

Cabin Radio spent the week sending 3,500 rubber ducks down the Cameron River Ramparts in association with Canadian Tire Yellowknife. The proceeds of duck sales went to JumpStart and the Food First Foundation, while there prizes for the top three finishers at the end of the week.

There were seven heats of 500 ducks each on a short course, from which the first four ducks in each heat advanced to the semi-finals.

That left 28 ducks for the four seven-duck semi-finals, aired on Saturday. Seven ducks made it through to Sunday’s final.

We won’t spoil the outcome, but suffice to say the final isn’t enough to separate the ducks – and an extra race is needed. Enjoy the show!

Heat 1 of 7

Heat 2 of 7

Heat 3 of 7

Heat 4 of 7

Heat 5 of 7

Heat 6 of 7

Heat 7 of 7

Semi-Finals

Final