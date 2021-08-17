Nunavut suspends common travel area with NWT

The Nunavut government is temporarily suspending its portion of the common travel area with the Northwest Territories, a response to the Sahtu Covid-19 outbreak.

Nunavut’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr Anne Huang, said on Tuesday anyone not fully vaccinated travelling to Nunavut from the NWT must now isolate at the designated Yellowknife isolation hub for 14 days beforehand.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Territories’ public health emergency was once again extended on Tuesday, this time until August 31.

As of Monday evening, the GNWT said there were more than 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories and a handful of other cases considered probable but not yet definite.

A number of public exposure notices were issued for locations in Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, and Yellowknife.

Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake remain under a containment order that bans gatherings, closes schools, businesses and community centres, mandates masks in indoor public spaces, and restricts capacity at essential services.

Exception to Nunavut’s isolation requirement include travellers with a “same-ticket layover through Yellowknife,” fully vaccinated individuals travelling with dependents aged 12 and under, critical workers with an authorized travel letter, and those who have been granted a compassionate exemption.

Travellers can find out how to apply for an exemption on the Government of Nunavut’s website.