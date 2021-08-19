NewsYellowknife Black bear spotted near Tin Can Hill Published: August 19, 2021 at 3:00pm Sarah PruysAugust 19, 2021 A file photo of a sign warning of a bear in the Tin Can Hill area in August 2019. Emelie Peacock/Cabin Radio Advertisement. A black bear was spotted near the Tin Can walking trails in Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that officers are patrolling the area and will notify anyone they see on the trails about the bear.Advertisement. Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it to (867) 873-7181. Two bears were killed in the city by the department’s officers earlier this month. In each instance, the department said relocating the bears was not possible without jeopardizing public safety. Advertisement. Related