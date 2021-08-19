Black bear spotted near Tin Can Hill

A black bear was spotted near the Tin Can walking trails in Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that officers are patrolling the area and will notify anyone they see on the trails about the bear.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it to (867) 873-7181.

Two bears were killed in the city by the department’s officers earlier this month. In each instance, the department said relocating the bears was not possible without jeopardizing public safety.