Cleanup underway for contaminated soil spill near Hay River

RCMP say a cleanup is underway after a tractor trailer rolled over and spilled contaminated soil near Hay River.

According to a press release, the single vehicle collision occurred around 5:45am on Highway 2 approximately 10 kilometres south of Hay River. The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured.

A cleanup crew has been sent from Fort Smith to help with the spill. Police said the contamination of the soil that spilled on the shoulder of the road and into the ditch was of a low level.

According to the spill report for the incident, a construction company was involved in the crash. It’s unclear where the contaminated soil originated from.

RCMP are recommending that motorists avoid unnecessary travel in the area until the cleanup is complete.