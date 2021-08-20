Three candidates put names forward for Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief

Three people will run for the position of Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief in next month’s election: incumbent George Mackenzie, Eddie Erasmus, and Jackson Lafferty.

The three each came forward to accept nominations during live-streamed proceedings of the Tłı̨chǫ Assembly in Behchokǫ̀ on Friday afternoon.

Erasmus, a former grand chief, was defeated by Mackenzie in 2017’s election. Mackenzie took 677 votes to Erasmus’ 486.

Lafferty, the Monfwi MLA since 2005, stepped down in June in preparation for a bid to become the next grand chief.

More: Voter eligibility and voting information

Mail-in ballots can be requested from September 1. On September 10, mobile polls will be sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital, the North Slave Correctional Complex, Vital Abel boarding home, Jimmy Erasmus seniors’ home, and the homes of Elders and others physically unable to attend a polling station.

Advance polls open on September 17 at Behchokǫ̀’s Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre arena, Gamètì’s community hall, Whatì’s cultural centre, Wekweètì’s council chambers, and the Yellowknife office of the registrar in the lower level of Centre Square Mall. You can also vote at that office from September 13-16.

Polling day is September 30.

CKLB reported the announcement of nominated candidates was delayed on Friday afternoon following the sudden death of a man in his thirties. The man was not formally identified and the exact nature of the incident was not immediately clear.