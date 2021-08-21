Road accident reported outside Behchokǫ̀

A road accident said to involve a tractor-trailer and a smaller vehicle was reported on Highway 3 east of Behchokǫ̀ late on Friday evening.

Local authorities have so far not confirmed any details related to the incident, nor whether anyone was hurt.

Witnesses described a tractor-trailer by the side of the highway and a vehicle in a nearby ditch, with an ambulance and other emergency vehicles in attendance.

Traffic on the highway on Friday evening included attendees at the Tłı̨chǫ Assembly in Behchokǫ̀ earlier that day.

The safety of Highway 3 is an ongoing concern. There have been dozens of accidents on the road in the past decade and calls have grown for cell service to be installed, particularly on the most-travelled section between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

This spring, the NWT government began the process of establishing how much it would cost to provide cell service on that stretch. Challenges include a lack of power along most of the highway, terrain that varies considerably, and the risk of wildfires or wildlife damaging or disrupting infrastructure.

CKLB reported the separate passing of a man in his thirties in the community earlier on Friday.