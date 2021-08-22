Covid-19 outbreak: No new exposures, next stats update on Monday

There were no fresh exposure notifications as of 7pm on Saturday as the Northwest Territories battles its largest Covid-19 outbreak to date.

A spokesperson for the territorial government said the number of active cases in the territory – which stood at 198 on Friday – would not be updated over the weekend. The next update is expected late on Monday afternoon.

“With the current focus on testing, contact tracing, and issuing exposure notices as necessary, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will not be updating the Covid-19 dashboard or releasing current case data on Saturday or Sunday,” the spokesperson said by email.

Any late-breaking exposure warnings on Saturday or additions on Sunday will appear on the GNWT’s website.

Earlier on Saturday, federal ministers said the Canadian Armed Forces would step in to assist the territory in handling the outbreak, most of which centres on the Sahtu region.

The exact nature of that support has not been made clear, though national defence minister Harjit Sajjan said the Canadian Rangers would be deployed to help.