NWT issues Covid-19 public exposure notices for Fort Providence

The territorial government issued three new Covid-19 public exposure notices on Sunday, all in the Fort Providence area.

The community’s Northern Store, M&R Grocery Store, and Big River gas station food and beverage area are the three identified exposure locations in the update.

People who were at the Northern Store on August 19 between 4pm and 4:30pm, M&R Grocery on August 19 from 11:30am to noon, or Big River’s food and beverage area on August 17 between 2pm and 2:30pm should follow the appropriate isolation and monitoring instructions.

Guidance for all three locations is the same. Those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated should isolate for 10 days from the potential date of exposure and get tested. Those who are fully vaccinated should self-monitor and wear a mask in public and get tested if symptoms develop.

Those requiring care and services from the community’s health centre should call in advance.

“Please do not show up at the health centre to request testing if you are not symptomatic,” an update from the GNWT reads.

“If [you] have symptoms of Covid-19 isolate at home and call ahead for testing. Anyone who is identified as a contact who needs testing will be contacted.”

An update on active Covid-19 case numbers will be released on Monday, as the territorial government said it was taking the weekend to focus on testing, contact tracing, and issuing exposure notices.

As of Friday, the NWT stands at 198 confirmed Covid-19 cases.