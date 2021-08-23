New exposure notification for Saturday YK-Norman Wells flight

A fresh Covid-19 exposure notification has been issued for a Saturday Canadian North flight between Yellowknife and Norman Wells.

Updating its exposure notifications page on Sunday afternoon, the territorial government said rows 14 to 20 of flight 244 from Yellowknife to Norman Wells were affected.

If you were in the affected rows and are fully vaccinated, you are asked to self-monitor, wear a mask in all public places, and – if symptoms develop – immediately isolate and arrange testing.

Passengers in those rows who have no vaccination or are partially vaccinated should isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

The notification followed a series of warnings for Fort Providence issued earlier in the day.

The next update on Covid-19 case numbers across the territory is expected on Monday.