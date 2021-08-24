Kele Charles Antoine elected chief of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation

Kele Charles Antoine will be the new Chief of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.

According to results released by the First Nation, Antoine received 82 votes while nearest competitors Herb Norwegian and Hilda Tsetso received 45 votes each.

Olinto Beaulieu had 42 votes while William MC Michaud received 14 and Dennis Nelner six.

Eight councillors were elected: William Alger, James Antoine, Brandon Bugghins, Bianca Cazon, Jarret Hardisty, Stephen Jose, Brian Martineau, and Ashton Peterson.

Outgoing Chief Gerry Antoine did not stand for re-election as he is instead running for Dene National Chief.

That election may be postponed because of the NWT’s current Covid-19 outbreak.