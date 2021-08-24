Trial over MLA Steve Norn’s Covid-19 tickets likely early next year

MLA Steve Norn’s legal fight over two public health tickets he received in June could be settled in early 2022, a scheduling court heard on Tuesday.

Norn, the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two charges of failing to follow pandemic public health orders.

Norn was given two summary offence tickets by Covid-19 enforcement officials on June 7. He was charged under the territory’s Public Health Act for allegedly breaking self-isolation after returning from travel outside the territory in April.

In NWT Territorial Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Roger Shepard said a lawyer from Vancouver will be handling the file due to the Crown’s conflict of interest in the case.

It’s likely Norn’s trial will take place over a day and a half early in the new year, said Shepard. Both sides currently “need time to discuss getting [court] time,” he said.

Shepard and defence lawyer Jay Bran asked Deputy Judge Bernadette Schmalz to adjourn the case until September 14, when it is expected a date will be set for trial.

The allegations against Norn have not been proven in court.

Norn is facing a separate inquiry into a complaint that he may have breached the code of conduct for NWT MLAs. That inquiry will hold a public hearing in early October.