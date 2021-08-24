Advertisement.

Coronavirus
Politics

Trial over MLA Steve Norn’s Covid-19 tickets likely early next year

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn in the Legislative Assembly on October 20, 2020.

MLA Steve Norn’s legal fight over two public health tickets he received in June could be settled in early 2022, a scheduling court heard on Tuesday.

Norn, the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two charges of failing to follow pandemic public health orders.

Norn was given two summary offence tickets by Covid-19 enforcement officials on June 7. He was charged under the territory’s Public Health Act for allegedly breaking self-isolation after returning from travel outside the territory in April. 

Advertisement.

In NWT Territorial Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Roger Shepard said a lawyer from Vancouver will be handling the file due to the Crown’s conflict of interest in the case.

It’s likely Norn’s trial will take place over a day and a half early in the new year, said Shepard. Both sides currently “need time to discuss getting [court] time,” he said.

Shepard and defence lawyer Jay Bran asked Deputy Judge Bernadette Schmalz to adjourn the case until September 14, when it is expected a date will be set for trial. 

The allegations against Norn have not been proven in court. 

Norn is facing a separate inquiry into a complaint that he may have breached the code of conduct for NWT MLAs. That inquiry will hold a public hearing in early October.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.