Łútsël K’é RCMP searching for overdue boater

RCMP in Łútsël K’é say they are currently searching for a 74-year-old man who was expected to return to the community on Monday following a boating trip but never arrived.

According to a Tuesday press release, Edward Prince left Łútsël K’é on an unspecified date alone headed toward a cabin near Basille Bay, located about 70 kilometres west of the community.

The Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit has been searching for Prince and community members have been checking his expected travel route and local inlets and bays. An aerial search did not find any signs of Prince.

Prince is described as being caucasian with grey hair, standing 185 centimetres or five feet 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 81 kilograms or 180 pounds. Police said Prince has glasses and wears a blue life jacket when boating. He was operating a 16 foot blue Starcraft outboard boat with a 25 horsepower motor.

Anyone with information about Prince’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Łútsël K’é RCMP at 370-1111. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by testing “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.