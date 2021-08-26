GNWT’s wage top-up program to end August 31

A program that saw the wages of workers who made less than $18 an hour topped up will expire August 31, the territorial government confirmed to Cabin Radio.

The wage top-up program, which came into effect as of April 1, 2020, was extended several times throughout the pandemic to raise the earnings of low-wage workers.

When inquiring if the program would be extended an additional time, the territory’s Department of Finance said it is slated to end next week.

“The program has provided enhancements to NWT low-wage workers during public health restrictions, while the Canadian Emergency Relief Benefit was in effect,” a spokesperson from the department said.

In September, the territory’s minimum wage is set to increase from $13.46 to $15.20, putting it second highest in Canada behind Nunavut.

The wage top-up program has seen a total of 3,277 people use the program since its inception.

Currently, 105 businesses participate in the program and 130 employees who work at non-participating businesses receive the subsidy.

The total cost to run the program as of August 24 has been $5,023,533.