Fort Simpson RCMP seeking information on recent fire

Fort Simpson RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a number of people who may have information related to a recent fire at a housing project in the village.

The fire broke out early in the morning on August 22 at a town home under construction just north of 100th Street, causing damage to the new, unoccupied building.

RCMP, who have been investigating the “suspicious fire,” released two images on Thursday of people they believe may have information that could help with the investigation.

Fort Simpson RCMP asked for help identifying the individuals in this photo.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the fire and anyone who may have been responsible.

This is the second fire in the community that RCMP have asked for the public’s help with over the last month.

In late July, police asked for any information related to a fire that happened on June 29 around 7:30am. Nobody was hurt in that instance but the house itself sustained major damage.

Anyone with information can call Fort Simpson RCMP at (867) 695-1111. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.