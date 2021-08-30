Rainfall warning for Fort Simpson and Fort Liard

Up to 80 mm of rain is forecast to have fallen in some parts of the Dehcho by the end of Monday, meteorologists said in an early-morning warning.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, heavy rain will last for most of the day – with the risk of a thunderstorm – before tapering off in the evening.

Fort Simpson’s weather station reported light rain beginning at around 4am, becoming heavier by 7am. Slightly less rain is expected in Fort Liard throughout Monday.

Nahanni Butte is also affected by the advisory.