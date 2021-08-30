Nominations for village and town elections open on September 7

The nomination period opens on September 7 for municipal elections on October 18 in Norman Wells, Fort Smith, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, and Hay River.

Nominations close at 3pm on September 20. The territorial government confirmed the nomination period will start on September 7 instead of September 6 as Monday is a statutory holiday.

Fort Smith’s Lynn Napier and Inuvik’s Natasha Kulikowski have both stated they will not seek re-election as mayor this fall but instead seek a seat on council.

The NWT government’s website provides information for prospective candidates deciding whether to run for municipal office.

More municipal elections for communities across the NWT are slated for later this year, with 10 hamlets scheduled to hold elections on December 13.