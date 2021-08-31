Watch live: Cabin Radio’s federal election forum, Thursday 7:30pm

Cabin Radio hosts the NWT’s federal election candidates in a live forum on Thursday evening, September 2. Watch via the Cabin Radio website and Facebook page or listen via our live stream.

There are five candidates hoping to become the Northwest Territories’ next MP: Liberal Michael McLeod, New Democrat Kelvin Kotchilea, Conservative Lea Mollison, Green Roland Laufer, and independent Jane Groenewegen.

Host Ollie Williams will lead the candidates through a 90-minute discussion of how they and, where applicable, their parties propose to tackle the challenges the territory faces.

Do you have questions you’d like to ask the candidates? Send your questions to Ollie by email for consideration.

Polling day is September 20. For more information about voting, head to the Elections Canada website.