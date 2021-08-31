Tuktoyaktuk man charged after gunfire reports and police search

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in Tuktoyaktuk after multiple reports of gunfire on the weekend.

RCMP said officers received reports of the “possible discharge of a firearm” at both 5am on Saturday and 1:40am on Sunday. On each occasion, there were no reported injuries.

Kristopher John Elias, 38, was arrested in connection with those incidents on Monday evening, police said, following a search involving an RCMP emergency response team and police dog unit.

According to RCMP, Elias is charged with a range of firearm-related offences alongside charges related to breaking and entering.

“It is never OK to evade police when you are subject to arrest for an alleged criminal act,” said Staff Sergeant Bruce McGregor in a statement. “We are thankful that Mr Elias was taken into custody without incident.”