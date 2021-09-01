Yellowknife’s St Pat’s reports Covid-19 case, will remain open

Yellowknife’s École St Patrick High School on Wednesday said an individual at the school had tested positive for Covid-19. The school said it would remain open but “closely monitor the situation.”

Simone Gessler, superintendent of Yellowknife Catholic Schools, informed parents of the case in a letter shared to Facebook by school board trustee Candace Meadus.

The NWT government has so far not released updated Covid-19 figures for Wednesday. As of Tuesday, Yellowknife had 43 active cases and 65 in all since the latest Covid-19 outbreak began last month.

St Pat’s also featured in an earlier, smaller Covid-19 outbreak in April.

This time, Gessler wrote on Wednesday, the affected individual is at home and the school is taking “all relevant precautionary measures.” The age of the individual was not given, nor was it clear whether the affected person is a student or staff member.

“We will continue to follow all of the required Office of the Chief Public Health Officer guidelines,” Gessler’s letter stated. “This includes St Pat’s remaining open. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Gessler added: “The situation may change any time.”

Earlier, at a Covid-19 briefing for reporters, officials said they were discouraging non-essential travel into and out of Yellowknife as the current outbreak develops.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases in the NWT has fallen gradually over the past week, Yellowknife has seen what Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola earlier characterized as the beginnings of community spread.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.