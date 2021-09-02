September’s Yellowknife farmers’ markets will stay outdoors

The remainder of this year’s Yellowknife farmers’ markets will remain outdoors, rather than moving to an indoor venue as originally planned.

Nia Reid, manager of the market, told Cabin Radio the market initially hoped to move indoors this month because of cool weather in previous years.

However, the market has decided to stay outdoors because Covid-19 cases in the city are on the increase.

The markets will now take place outdoors in the first two weeks of September, rather than spread throughout the month as previously scheduled.

“We’re just carrying it on as normal,” Reid said. “Same time, same vendors. It’s just that they were hopefully going to be indoors, but now they’re continuing outdoors.”

This year’s final two markets will be held on September 7 and 14 at Somba K’e Civic Plaza, outside City Hall, from 5:15pm to 7:15pm.

Reid said around 15 vendors have signed up to sell goods and Miranda Currie is set to perform at the first market. A performer for the final market has yet to be announced.

Reid said the final two markets will still include programs like the harvesters’ table, where people can bring extra produce from their gardens to donate or for the market to sell on their behalf. All packaging and takeaway containers will still be compostable.