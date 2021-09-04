Significant police operation on Yellowknife’s 50 Street

Multiple RCMP vehicles and an ambulance responded to an incident on Yellowknife’s 50 Street on Friday evening.

Residents outside the city’s downtown day shelter and sobering centre reported one fatality, though this was not immediately confirmed by authorities and nor were the circumstances of the incident clear.

Video from the scene appears to show emergency responders attending to an individual.

By 7pm, three police vehicles surrounded a line of police caution tape on the side of the street nearest the day shelter. Officers could be seen interviewing witnesses.

RCMP have been approached for comment, though an automated email reply suggested police would not be able to provide a response until Tuesday.