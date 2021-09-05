Some classes to isolate after Weledeh Catholic School exposure

Some children at Yellowknife’s Weledeh Catholic School are being told to isolate for 10 days following possible exposure to Covid-19 earlier in the week.

In a letter to parents on Saturday evening, Yellowknife Catholic Schools said there had been “one or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 to which some students, teachers, and staff at Weledeh Catholic School may have been exposed.”

Three cases of Covid-19 were earlier identified at neighbouring St Pat’s high school, where an outbreak was declared on Friday.

Yellowknife Catholic Schools said on Saturday two classrooms at Weledeh had been closed by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer. Children in those classes are being asked to isolate for 10 days. Their families have been contacted, the school district said.

Weledeh will remain open for all other students. “We will continue with in-person learning on Wednesday, September 8,” superintendent Simone Gessler wrote.

The territorial government is not providing daily updates on the NWT’s Covid-19 outbreak over the long weekend.

The next full update on the pandemic is expected early on Tuesday evening.