Exposure warning issued for Yellowknife’s courthouse

The NWT government has issued a Covid-19 exposure warning for people who were at the territory’s courthouse in Yellowknife on September 1, 2, or 3.

If you were in the courthouse “for more than 10 minutes” on either, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday last week, the territory says you should monitor yourself for symptoms of Covid-19.

“If symptoms develop, immediately isolate and contact a healthcare provider or Yellowknife Public Health to arrange for testing,” read a brief update to the NWT government’s exposures page.

The advisory comes as the GNWT scales down most of its exposure warnings. Since last week, the territory has said residents in Yellowknife and Norman Wells should assume all locations contain some exposure risk and act accordingly given identification of community spread in those communities.

The NWT’s current Covid-19 caseload has not been updated since Friday. The next update is expected on Tuesday.

As of Friday, there were 140 active cases in the NWT and the ongoing outbreak had accounted for 373 cases in total.

Correction: September 6, 2021 – 15:06 MT. This article initially referred to September 1-3 as Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday last week. Anyone with rudimentary calendar skills could tell you it was actually Wednesday through Friday. This report has been updated accordingly.