Reminder: 10 weeks of blasting at Giant begins on Monday

Around 10 weeks of blasting at Yellowknife’s Giant Mine site is expected to begin on Monday, September 27, officials leading the toxic site’s clean-up work say.

Full remediation of the contaminated former gold mine began in July. As part of the opening tranche of work, project staff say blasting is needed to help build a gravel pad for thermosyphons that will freeze toxic arsenic trioxide in place underground.

Signage near the blasting area will warn of blasts for 24 hours before each takes place. If you want to be notified of blasting, you can email the project team to ask for notifications to be sent.

“There may be short periods of time where the Ingraham Trail is temporarily closed due to close proximity to the blast,” the project team warned on its website.

“These delays will be approximately 10 minutes in duration per blast. Please be aware of safety signage and pay special attention to the warning signals, sirens, and contractor personnel in the area before each blast.”