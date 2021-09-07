Inuvik RCMP ask for help finding 29-year-old reported missing

RCMP in Inuvik have asked the public for help locating a 29-year-old man reportedly not sighted for three days.

In a news release, police said Joseph Omilgoituk was last seen in downtown Inuvik at around noon on Saturday, September 4.

Police said no photo was available. RCMP described Omilgoituk as an Indigenous man with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 ft 6 in and approximately 140 lbs.

“Joseph was last seen wearing a short black jacket and blue jeans,” RCMP said.

If you can help, contact the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers by texting nwtnutips and your message to 274637.