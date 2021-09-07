Beaufort Delta Inuvik RCMP locate 29-year-old reported missing Published: September 7, 2021 at 3:43pm Ollie WilliamsSeptember 7, 2021 Last modified: September 8, 2021 at 11:39am Advertisement. RCMP in Inuvik say a 29-year-old man reportedly not sighted for three days has now been located and is safe. In a Tuesday news release, police said the man was last seen in downtown Inuvik at around noon on Saturday, September 4.Advertisement. Providing a short update by email on Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the man was safe and thanked the public for their help. Advertisement. Related