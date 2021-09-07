Beaufort Delta

Inuvik RCMP locate 29-year-old reported missing

Last modified: September 8, 2021 at 11:39am

Cabin Radio

Advertisement.

RCMP in Inuvik say a 29-year-old man reportedly not sighted for three days has now been located and is safe.

In a Tuesday news release, police said the man was last seen in downtown Inuvik at around noon on Saturday, September 4.

Advertisement.

Providing a short update by email on Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the man was safe and thanked the public for their help.

Advertisement.