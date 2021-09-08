NWT to hold new Covid-19 briefing as beds fill up

The NWT government will provide an “update on the current status” of its Covid-19 response on Wednesday morning amid reports of strain at the territory’s main hospital.

Multiple employees at Stanton Territorial Hospital on Tuesday said its intensive care unit is now full. Hospitals in Alberta, ordinarily a backup for the NWT healthcare system, are themselves operating at near capacity and cancelling surgeries to make space.

The exact number of intensive care beds currently in service at Stanton was not clear – the number in use has recently fluctuated with staffing levels, from two to six and in between – and nor is it known if all, or any of those in intensive care in Yellowknife are patients with Covid-19.

But healthcare workers described a hard Labour Day weekend at the hospital, and the territorial government said on Tuesday six people with Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital in the past week.

Some elective surgeries at Stanton requiring overnight stays are now being postponed, Cabin Radio understands.

The territory’s health authority, asked to confirm the situation at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, said it would have no comment until after Wednesday morning’s briefing.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola is expected to lead that briefing at 10am. Unusually, health authority chief executive Kim Riles – who took over the role in June – is also expected to attend.

While the contents of the briefing aren’t known, businesses in Yellowknife privately worry the NWT will contemplate returning to a harsher regime of Covid-19 restrictions.

Officials from Premier Caroline Cochrane down have for months insisted the NWT will not reinstate stiffer public health measures, but the scale of the latest outbreak – hundreds of cases, multiple communities, and recent clusters within a Yellowknife school and among city residents without homes – has already tested that resolve.

Mandatory mask-wearing, for example, has made a return, but so far there have been no major changes to travel or isolation measures beyond a recommendation that non-essential travel to and from Yellowknife be avoided.

As of Tuesday night, there were 114 active Covid-19 cases in the territory. There have now been more than 500 cases among NWT residents since the pandemic began, of which 395 came in the past month.