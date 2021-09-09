Here’s what’s closed in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀

As Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah return to gathering restrictions and Behchokǫ̀ enters a containment order for the next two weeks, various businesses and services have temporarily closed or introduced changes.

The restrictions follow a rising number of Covid-19 cases and ongoing community transmission. They limit indoor public gatherings in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people, save for essential services and businesses with previous exemptions. Schools in Yellowknife remain open for in-person learning.

In Behchokǫ̀, non-essential businesses are required to close and both indoor and outdoor gatherings are restricted to household members. Schools have returned to remote learning.

Health officials recommend that non-essential workers in all of the above communities work from home for the next 14 days if possible.

Non-essential travel in and out of Yellowknife or Behchokǫ̀ is not recommended.

Aurora College said on Thursday scheduled programs and classes in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, and Behchokǫ̀ will temporarily shift online.

In Yellowknife, all city facilities will be operating at limited capacity with screening and physical distancing in place. The city recommends booking an appointment before going to City Hall or accessing city services.

Yellowknife’s library will be open during business hours by appointment only. All children’s programming is temporarily suspended.

City parks and playgrounds and the solid waste facility remain open. Fall amnesty days will go ahead as planned at the dump from Friday to Sunday.

The city’s annual community showcase, scheduled for September 15, has been cancelled.

The Driver and Vehicle Services office in Yellowknife is closed to walk-ins and serving clients with appointments only.

The Legislative Assembly will be closed to the public until further notice. All public events and tours are suspended.

Upcoming public meetings held by legislature standing committees will go ahead, streamed live on the Legislative Assembly’s TV network and social media channels. Anyone interested in presenting to the committees is asked to contact the committee clerk.

Gyms and recreation centres

Yellowknife’s fieldhouse will remain open but is limited to a maximum of 25 people at a time. The bouldering section of the climbing wall is restricted to a maximum of five people and the play area is limited to 15 people.

At the Yellowknife Racquet Club, spin classes are cancelled until further notice and all high-intensity interval training (or HIIT) classes have been changed to a strength-only format. Squash courts will be restricted to single players or members from the same household.

Anytime Fitness is asking members and visitors to book online or by phone before going to the gym due to capacity limits. At BreakAway Fitness, all classes are cancelled until further notice and people must sign up to reserve a spot at the gym to work out.

Group fitness classes are temporarily cancelled at Stanley Boxing and Fitness and members are required to book time slots to use the gym. The after-school program will proceed as usual.

In Behchokǫ̀, the Kǫ̀ Gocho Sportsplex will be closed during the containment period.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces across the territory, except for children under two years or those with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing one.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 12 confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in Behchokǫ̀ and 73 active cases in Yellowknife.