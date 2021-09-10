Stanton hospital foundation receives $50K estate donation

A $50,000 estate donation to the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation will go toward replacing three therapeutic beds for the hospital’s extended care unit.

The donation, which the foundation says is one of the largest estate donations to date, was given in memory of Avis “Mavis” Luella Lillegran.

Lillegran, who passed away at the age of 82 in Mississauga last June, wanted to make a donation to the Yellowknife hospital as a thank-you for caring for her late sister, Joyce Lillegran, in recent years.

Mavis’ donation will mean the foundation can replace three hospital-grade therapeutic beds that cost approximately $15,000 each. The hospital is testing four different models of therapeutic mattresses and, once it makes a decision, that model will become the standard used in extended care units across the NWT.

“These beds are designed to reduce all stages of pressure injuries, reduce falls, and provide easier access for caregivers while providing more comfort for patients,” explained the foundation in a news release, thanking Mavis for her donation.

Mavis’ friend and executor, Lynda Lou Gourlie, said Mavis would be pleased her gift adds to the comfort and care of immobile and long-term patients.

Mavis was a teacher who spent more than 40 years as an educator is northern Saskatchewan and southern Ontario.

She travelled the world, learned five languages, and enjoyed fine art, food, wine, and museums and galleries, her obituary read.

“Through the generosity of donors like Mavis, we continue to bring forward the additional funding needs and find ways to make them happen,” said the hospital’s foundation.