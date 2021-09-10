Fort Resolution couple win $50K on scratch ticket

A couple in Fort Resolution are taking home $50,000 after spending $50 on a scratch ticket.

In late May, Irene Rymer purchased a Classic Super Pack Zing ticket from the Northern Store in the community, according to a news release issued on Friday by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“I scratched the ticket and couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Rymer was quoted as saying. “I double-checked the spots I had scratched and took it back to the store ASAP.”

Rymer shares the win with her partner, Loiz Norn. She said they plan to share some of their winnings with family and begin renovations on their home.

“The best part about this win for us is just knowing that we have a nest-egg for our future,” she said.