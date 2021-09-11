Canadian Rangers to train near Aurora Village later this month

Later this month, the Canadian Rangers will be conducting training near Aurora Village and Prelude Lake.

From September 20 to 24, 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group will work on boat navigation, field craft, and first aid. Some activities will take place on Aurora Village property, while others will take place on the lake.

No weapons will be carried during the training, a news release issued this week stated.

“Residents in the area can expect to see increased Canadian Army activity in the area during this training event,” the news release continued.

The Canadian Rangers said all Covid-19 public health measures will be followed during the training sessions.