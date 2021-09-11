NWT issues exposure notice for Friday Edmonton-Inuvik flight

Canadian North flight 446 from Edmonton to Inuvik on September 10 was a Covid-19 exposure site, the NWT government said in a notice posted online on Saturday.

The flight had stops in Yellowknife and Norman Wells. The affected rows are 17 to 23, the territorial government said in an update to its exposure notifications webpage.

Yellowknife and Norman Wells are each considered ongoing exposure sites as community spread is taking place. The exposure notifications page now primarily features warnings for communities that don’t have community transmission, or exposures on flights.

If you were in an affected row and are fully vaccinated, monitor yourself for symptoms. If they develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

If you’re not fully vaccinated and were in an affected row, isolate for 10 days and arrange a test.