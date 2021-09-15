NWT early learning students can apply for $5K scholarships

The NWT government’s annual scholarship program for early learning and childcare students is accepting applications until 5pm on October 15, 2021.

Thirty scholarships, each worth $5,000, will be given out. The program has been running since 2014, handing out 128 scholarships worth a combined $640,000 in that time, the NWT government said on Wednesday.

You need to be a student enrolled in a diploma or degree program this academic year that focuses on early childhood development. If your program is typically delivered in person but you’re doing it online because of the pandemic, that counts.

Preference is given to first-year students who haven’t received this scholarship before, particularly those from smaller NWT communities and those planning to work in the territory after they graduate.

Apply via the NWT government’s website.